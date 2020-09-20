e-paper
Final-year exams: Teachers write to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, want 100% attendance rule revoked

mumbai Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:26 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
         

A day after the state department of higher and technical education released a government resolution (GR) making 100% attendance compulsory for teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges in view of the final-year exams next month, several teacher groups have sought chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and the Centre’s intervention into the issue. Many have also demanded that the GR be withdrawn with immediate effect.

“The GR is in complete contradiction to the state government order (Mission Begin Again) dated August 31 and exhibits a disconnect with the grim reality of surge in Covid-19 cases in the state at present,” a statement by the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU), from the letter addressed to Thackeray, read.

It further mentioned how enforcing 100% attendance will violate the directives of the state disaster management authority to avoid bringing everyone back to work in educational institutes. BUCTU also highlighted how the idea of holding exams online was to ensure the safety of all stakeholders.

“With the present surge in Covid-19 cases, implementation of this GR will lead to a serious compromise of health and life of staff that will ultimately adversely affect the smooth functioning of examinations,” the letter read.

An official from the department of higher and technical education said that the GR is meant only for those who will have key roles in conducting the online examination. He further stated that clarity on this GR will be announced on Monday.

The GR on Friday called for complete attendance in a bid to ensure that colleges are able to conduct the online exams and declare all the results in the first week of November. “Exams in the state will be conducted between October 1 and 31 and results are required to be announced by the first week of November. This will require a large amount of manpower. To complete the challenging task, 100% attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff is required henceforth,” stated the GR.

