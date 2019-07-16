FIR registered five days after Mumbai kid fell into drain in Goregaon

Five days after an 18-month-old boy fell into an overflowing open nullah in Goregaon (East), the Dindoshi police on Monday registered an FIR against unknown persons for causing death due to negligence. In his statement to the police, the boy’s father has claimed the “nullah had been left open for the past four years” and complaints to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had gone in vain.

Vinay Rathod, deputy commissioner of police, zone 11, said though the body of Divyansh Singh has not been found, the case was registered based on the statement of his father, Suraj, and a CCTV recording of the incident. He said, “We lodged an FIR under section 304A against unknown persons.” Ever since Singh, a resident of Itbhati slum, fell into the drain on July 10, Suraj had been urging the police to register an FIR against the BMC officials responsible, but they were waiting for the body to be found. In his statement to the police, Suraj said, “In June, BMC cleaned the nullah, but it was not covered. Though locals placed a plank on it, it got removed in the rain.”

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 06:04 IST