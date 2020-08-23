Fire breaks out at chemical company in Thane’s Dombivli

mumbai

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in an industrial area of Dombivli in Maharashtra’s Thane, a fire official said on Sunday. The incident took place around 12.30 pm on Sunday when a motor at the crusher in the company’s polymer department caught fire due to overheating.

The was no report of any casualty, PTI cited the fire official as saying.

There were at least four employees inside the chemical company when the fire spread to other departments. As the workers noticed the fire engulfing from the area, they rushed to safety as the blaze spread through units located at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Thane district’s Dombivli.

After two hours and four fire engines, the fire fighters were able to bring the blaze under control.