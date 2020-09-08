First-year junior college admissions in Mumbai: Institutes adapt to online mode

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 01:13 IST

As admissions to first-year junior colleges (FYJC) have become ‘zero contact’ this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, institutes are adapting to the online mode. From training staff members on verification of documents online to conducting video meetings with students and running them through the process, colleges in the city are doing it all.

At Mulund’s VG Vaze College, authorities started preparing for the process three weeks before the first merit list, which was declared on August 30.

“We told our staff members the whole process and ensured that document verification was smooth for them as well as for the students. If all staff members try to check documents on the portal, it can crash. So we decided to allot 20-25 students for each staff member. Our staff took contact numbers of students, called them and asked them to send a single PDF [of documents] on WhatsApp, which could be verified easily in a few minutes. This way, we completed admissions under the first round without any glitch,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal, VG Vaze College.

At Jai Hind College in Churchgate, the institute organised various online sessions with students to guide them through the process.

“We did this even for degree college admissions. Students who faced difficulty in uploading documents or had any queries regarding the admission process, could get them solved without having to visit,” said Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind College.

He said that in many cases, students had not uploaded the necessary documents.

“Sometimes when we ask them about a certain document, they show it to us on camera but failed to upload it. So we guide them to upload them,” he added.

This year, the entire FYJC admission process – from college application to confirming admissions and fee payment – is online.

“The transition from offline to online was not so easy for college staff. During the day, I get at least a dozen calls from my staff members who are stuck either due to bad network or have some queries about the process. Everyone is working very hard to make sure students don’t suffer,” said the principal of a suburban college.