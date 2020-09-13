Five godowns in Bhiwandi gutted

mumbai

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:55 IST

Five godowns were gutted in a fire that broke out in Mankoli, Bhiwandi, on Saturday afternoon. The fire was doused after two hours. No one was injured in the incident. The fire broke out in a godown that stored plastic, paper, cardboard, said the fire brigade officials of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC). The fire led to a huge amount of property loss.

“As soon as we got a call, two of our fire tenders rushed to the spot and initiated the fire-fighting operations. The fire was spreading to other godowns that were closely located. The blaze was brought under control in two hours, “ said a fire officer of BNCMC requesting anonymity.