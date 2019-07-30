Flooded with sewage, Mulund society fears outbreak of diseases

mumbai

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 07:01 IST

Every monsoon, more than 2,000 residents of Nirmal Lifestyle Society in Mulund (West) run the risk of contracting several health hazards as they said their society gets inundated with sewage.

On Wednesday, when the city received heavy rainfall, the entrance to the society was clogged with waist-deep water mixed with sewage. The scenario was repeated during the weekend. Residents of the complex blamed the builder for not building drains with adequate capacity to act as an outlet to the rainwater. “There are small internal drains which are not connected and also filled with filth. The drains have to be augmented on a war-footing but the builder has not done it,” said Pooja Abhyankar, a resident of the society.

However, Dharmesh Jain, the developer of Nirmal Lifestyle, said they pump out the sewage water every day. “It is the water from LBS Marg that clogs the area. We undertake cleaning every day. Plus, after the monsoon, BMC will also take up the work of widening the nullahs,” he said.

A resident of Nirmal Lifestyle, who did not wish to be named, said 25 cases of dengue were reported in the society in 2018. “We are fearing the same this year,” the resident said.

Built 15 years ago, the society is adjacent to the once-famous Nirmal Lifestyle Mall on LBS Marg. The mall is now almost defunct.

The BMC floated tenders to build a sewage line connecting the complex till Sonapur two years ago, but that is also stuck.

Neil Somaiya, BJP corporator from the ward, said, “Contractors are quoting almost 49% higher than the estimated cost. We have now split the tender into two and floated it again. We have provided high-capacity de-watering pumps but the permanent solution is to strengthen the drains.”

“We have been suffering for 15 years. In 2005, the dirty water entered our premises and destroyed many cars,” said Ramaswamy Krishnan, a resident of an adjacent residential society. A 32-year-old resident from Krishnan’s building recently died of dengue.

After HT’s calls, the developer called for a meeting with residents and assured them action.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 07:01 IST