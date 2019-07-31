Flooding following rains leaves garbage on Badlapur roads

mumbai

Three days after the Badlapur flooding, heaps of garbage and muck continue to lie scattered on the roads on Tuesday, leaving the area stinking and at risk of diseases.

Residents of Hendrepada, Barage Road, Shani Nagar and Sonivali said while they got help from NGOs, the civic body hasn’t done much. “We cleaned our houses and dumped everything outside. We fear an outbreak of diseases now. We haven’t sent our children out,” said Pradeep Chauhan, 37, who runs a shop and lives in a chawl in Sonivali village in Badlapur. “By now, the civic authorities should have made some arrangement to clean the roads,” said Shashi Pandey, 38, another resident of Hendrepada.

Prakash Borse, chief officer of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council (KBMC), said, “We are sending workers ward-wise. It will take some time as they have to also do their regular work of collecting waste.”

The council has also arranged for three teams of doctors and nurses to set up camps in all 11 wards. On Monday, medical camps were held in three wards. “The camps are being arranged for those who are not able to reach a hospital owing to the cleaning work. We did not get many patients on Monday. The camps will continue for a few more days,” said Borse.

Some still complained of power and water cuts. “With no water and power supply, we have been struggling to clean our homes. I might resume work on Wednesday,” said Sheetal Gaikwad, 43, a resident of Vangani, Badlapur.

