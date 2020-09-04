Focus on non-Covid work: Mumbai civic body tells its staffers

mumbai

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 01:24 IST

In a bid to complete its annual civic works as well as to meet the financial targets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked its employees to focus on their parent department’s duties and continue with the Covid-19 relief work alongside. The civic body wants to ensure that crucial works related to roads, solid waste management, bridges, storm water drains and other departments are not hampered.

Additional municipal commissioner (health) Suresh Kakani said, “The monsoon period was expected to be a crucial time and the staff had to focus on Covid. Now the monsoon season is almost over and so the staff has been asked to prioritise work of their respective departments.” Every year, BMC takes up massive road repair and civic works across the city post-monsoon.

Since the pandemic broke out, all the civic staffers were directed to focus on Covid-19 relief work.

As the fifth month of the financial year ended in August, the BMC has little time left to meet its annual targets. Also, the civic body has gradually begun to close down several Covid-19 centres, as the number of daily Covid-19 declined to less than 1,000 last month. The staff working for the centres have also been redirected to focus on their designated department’s work.

With around 70% Covid Care Centres (CCC) now empty, the BMC has been handing over the lodges, schools, auditoriums and hotels, which were converted as Covid-19 centres, back to their owners.

Currently, Mumbai has 333 CCCs for high-risk contacts, which collectively have a bed capacity of more than 48,300. There are 176 CCCs for positive asymptomatic patients, with over 23,534 beds.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Mumbai recorded 1,562 Covid-19 cases, which took the city’s total count to 150,095. The city has been reporting more than 1,100 cases in the past nine days. Civic authorities had expected a surge in cases in the last week of August in the wake of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

There were also 37 deaths reported on Thursday, following which the total toll has risen to 7, 764, according to the Maharashtra health department data. As per BMC’s data, of the 37 people who died, 27 were above 60 years of age, while the other 10 were between 40 and 60 years old.

The BMC data has further stated that 1, 859 patients were discharged after recovery on Thursday. A total of 120, 561 patients have been recovered in the city now and the city has reported 80% recovery rate. There are 21, 439 active Covid-19 cases in the city currently.

Dharavi, India’s largest slum area, reported eight cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,800.

Until Wednesday, 7.92 lakh tests had been conducted in the city.