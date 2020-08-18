Form mechanism in 2 weeks to curb private hospitals from overcharging Covid patients: HC to state

mumbai

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:44 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday expressed its displeasure with the state for not having a proper mechanism in place to restrain private hospitals from overcharging Covid-19 patients. The court directed the state to inform the court about a concrete mechanism within two weeks.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Revati Mohite Dere was hearing a petition filed by an advocate, complaining of the exorbitant charges collected by private hospitals across the state for the treatment of Covid-19 as well as non-Covid patients.

The bench, while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Abhijeet Mangade, was informed that private hospitals were overcharging patients admitted for Covid-19 treatment for PPE kits. He submitted that while the government was procuring each kit for ₹378, private hospitals were charging much more for it.

Mangade further submitted that though the state in its May 21 circular had put a cap of the charges private hospitals could recover from patients, there were two instances in which his acquaintances had been overcharged for treatment.

Mangade further submitted that he did not seek any directions against the two hospitals that had allegedly overcharged his acquaintances, but wanted the court to address the larger issue of the general public who faced such exploitation. He further submitted that as the state had not put a proper mechanism in place to keep a tab on private hospitals, private hospitals were overcharging patients in an unbridled manner.

The state, through assistant government pleader Nisha Mehra, submitted that municipal commissioners and district collectors were empowered to address the issue and action had been taken against hospitals that were found overcharging patients. She added that the authorities concerned had also directed the hospitals to refund the excess amounts charged. She further added that through an August 7 circular, flying squads had been constituted to visit private hospitals and ensure that they did not resort to overcharging.

When the court sought to know the progress of the flying squads, Mehra said she did not have the data and required two weeks to submit it.

The court then observed, “The government has not paid attention to the aspect of charging mentioned in the May 21 circular. We expect the state to apply its mind on the same and come up with a proper mechanism to address the concerns raised by the petitioner.”

The state was asked to file an affidavit detailing the mechanism within two weeks. “We know that the state of affairs and how the government mechanism works, hence it would require two weeks,” said the chief justice, when Mangade sought a shorter date of hearing.