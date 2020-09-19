e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Former Maharashtra legislator Sardar Tara Singh passes away

Former Maharashtra legislator Sardar Tara Singh passes away

mumbai Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Mulund legislator Sardar Tara Singh died on Saturday morning due to prolonged illness. The 81-year old leader was being treated at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra since the past one month.

BJP legislator Mihir Kotecha, who succeeded Tara Singh in Mulund constituency, said Singh was suffering from multiple illnesses. “He was very sick and had been on ventilator support for a long time,” said Kotecha.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that Singh’s active participation during Assembly proceedings, commitment for his constituency as well as the common man would be remembered forever.

A four-time legislator from Mulund, Singh was one of the most popular and accessible legislators in Mumbai. He started as a corporator in Mumbai civic body before becoming a legislator. However, he was denied a BJP ticket in 2019 due to his age and also the fact that his son Rajneet’s name cropped up in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam.

top news
Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, NC says ‘declare medical emergency in Jammu’
Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, NC says ‘declare medical emergency in Jammu’
Indian-American Amul Thapar in the race to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Indian-American Amul Thapar in the race to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
UK believed Rajiv ran ‘oriental court’, was ‘king among courtiers’
UK believed Rajiv ran ‘oriental court’, was ‘king among courtiers’
None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK: Rohit
None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK: Rohit
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In