Former Maharashtra legislator Sardar Tara Singh passes away

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:47 IST

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Mulund legislator Sardar Tara Singh died on Saturday morning due to prolonged illness. The 81-year old leader was being treated at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra since the past one month.

BJP legislator Mihir Kotecha, who succeeded Tara Singh in Mulund constituency, said Singh was suffering from multiple illnesses. “He was very sick and had been on ventilator support for a long time,” said Kotecha.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that Singh’s active participation during Assembly proceedings, commitment for his constituency as well as the common man would be remembered forever.

A four-time legislator from Mulund, Singh was one of the most popular and accessible legislators in Mumbai. He started as a corporator in Mumbai civic body before becoming a legislator. However, he was denied a BJP ticket in 2019 due to his age and also the fact that his son Rajneet’s name cropped up in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam.