e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Four more cops die of Covid-19; toll in Maharashtra Police force rises to 153

Four more cops die of Covid-19; toll in Maharashtra Police force rises to 153

mumbai Updated: Aug 30, 2020 01:59 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Four more deaths were reported from the Maharashtra Police force due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 153. The deceased personnel were attached to Nagpur city police, Aurangabad Rural police and Chandrapur district police and died on August 25, 27 and 28. There were 151 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the past 24 hours in the state police force.

A 34-year-old constable, Pradeep Jadhav, from MIDC Paithan station of Aurangabad Rural police died of Covid-19 on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at YSK Hospital since August 24 after he tested positive for the infection. “He had no co-morbidities. The young policeman was a hard worker and very good at collecting intelligence. His wife, too, tested positive. Jadhav is survived by two sons, aged nine and five,” said inspector Balak Koli, Covid officer, Aurangabad Rural police. This is the first Covid death in Auaranganad Rural police while there are a total of 72 cases of infection, Koli added.

In the second fatality, a 30-year-old woman police constable, Purnima Gedam, from Chandrapur police died on Thursday. This is the first Covid death of a police personnel in the district. “Gedam was on sick leave since more than four months as she was suffering from a kidney disease since the past one and half year. She tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at the government medical college in Nagpur where she breathed her last on Thursday,” said inspector Prakash Hake, Rampur police station.

Nagpur city police recorded two deaths of policemen. Head constables Suraj Patbhave, 46, and Sunil Bhoir, 53, were attached to Nagpur City police headquarters and both of them succumbed on August 25.

In the state police force, 14,792 police personnel have gotten infected so far. Of the total infected personnel, 11,867 have recovered while 153 have succumbed to the disease. At present, 2,772 state police personnel are undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Mumbai Police has the most cases with more than 4,700 police personnel testing positive, of whom more than 4,000 have recovered and 69 have succumbed so far.

top news
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
Suresh Raina’s relative dies in attack by robbers, four sustain injuries
Suresh Raina’s relative dies in attack by robbers, four sustain injuries
Humpy shines as India storm into final of Chess Olympiad
Humpy shines as India storm into final of Chess Olympiad
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In