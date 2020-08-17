Fraudster tricks man to share nude clip, blackmails him for money

mumbai

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 01:57 IST

A 21-year-old man, who is the son of a popular TV show writer, allegedly lost Rs20,000 after he was tricked into sharing his nude clip during a video call with a girl he came across on social media. The girl later blackmailed him for money by using the clip.

The complainant is a graphic designer from Goregaon (East). According to the police, on May 30, he received a message from a girl, who identified herself as Pragya on a social media site. She asked the complainant if he would like to speak to her over a video call. After he agreed, he received the call from the girl. The girl was allegedly nude in the three-second video call. Later, she began chatting with him and asked him to go nude over the video call.

After he agreed to do so, the girl allegedly recorded his video. The complainant then received a message from her in which she threatened to share the clip with his friends and relatives on his contact list if he did not pay her Rs20,000, the man’s police complaint stated.

The complainant got worried and transferred Rs2,000 first, following which the fraudster sent his clip to his female friend. The complainant then transferred the remaining amount too, following which he stopped getting calls and messages from the fraudster, said a police officer.

On July 12, he again received a message from the fraudster, demanding for more money. The accused also sent him abusive messages. The complainant then blocked her and approached Dindoshi police, where a first information report (FIR) was lodged.

In his statement to the police, the complainant stated that while using the money transfer platforms, the accused used the name Lalu Prasad Pragya Jain.

The police have registered a case under sections 384 (extortion) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

The police have initiated the process of seeking details from the service provider and also obtaining the call details of the phone number used by the accused, said an officer from Dindoshi police station.