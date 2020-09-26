Fraudster uses Sonu Sood’s name to cheat; actor appeals to not believe such calls

mumbai

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 00:10 IST

Bollywood actor Vishal Lamba has lodged a complaint at Oshiwara police station against unknown cyber fraudster for allegedly cheating people in the name of actor Sonu Sood.

Lamba, who is close to Sood, in his complaint, said that a person received a call from a fraudster who claimed to be Sood’s manager. The accused allegedly said if the person wanted help from Sood, he would have to deposit ₹1,700 into a bank account as processing fees. However, the fraudster stopped receiving calls after the man deposited the money, said Lamba.

Sood said, “We are getting several complaints where such frauds are targeting the needy. They are taking anywhere between ₹800 to ₹10,000 in the name of helping them out. I have always been posting on my social media asking people to not believe such calls.”

“I have even told these fraudsters, through my social media account, that if they are in need of money they can contact me and I will arrange a good job for them, and asked them not cheat the needy. In one such incident, a woman who was in need of an ambulance for her mother was asked to deposit ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 by someone who said that he was from my team. The woman deposited the money but did not get an ambulance, because of which her mother died. I came to know about it after the incident, and later we helped her,” said Sood.

Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector from Oshiwara police station, said, “We have registered a case against the unknown person and started the investigation.” The case has been registered under section 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.