FYBA paper of Mumbai varsity exam starts 15 minutes late

A first-year (FY) BA examination paper of University of Mumbai’s (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) was delayed by 15 minutes at examination centres located on the varsity’s Kalina campus.

Around 1,800 students appeared for Communication Skills in English, the first of the annual examination, on Monday, at various centres such as Garware Institute, Sanskrit Bhavan and Shankar Dayal Sharma Bhavan on Kalina campus.

While the university officials said the paper couldn’t begin as per its scheduled time of 10 am because the students were not aware of the seating arrangement, a few activists claimed the delay was caused by the difference in the examination and office timings of the varsity’s temporary staff.

“The seating for students was arranged in various buildings on the campus. It took them some time to reach their examination centres. This caused a 15-minute delay,” said a varsity official.

Sainath Durge of Yuva Sena, youth wing of Shiv Sena, said the varsity’s temporary staff arrived at 10:20 am, when their workday begins. “The paper could start only after the staff arrived,” he said.

The university on Monday issued a circular, which fixed the office timings of class I to III employees from 9:30 am to 5:10pm and 9:05 am to 5:15 pm for class IV employees.