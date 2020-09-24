FYJC admission process in Maharashtra likely to restart this week

mumbai

The Maharashtra government is likely to restart the admission process for first-year junior colleges (FYJC) this week. The process was stayed owing to the Supreme Court’s interim stay on the Maratha reservation.

“The redrawing of seat matrix is nearly complete. The state government is now getting the required clearances. An announcement with respect to restarting the admission process is likely to be made this week,” said an official from the state education department.

On September 9, the Supreme Court ordered an interim stay on Maratha reservation in education and employment. After the decision, the state education department had decided to stay FYJC admissions until further notice as admissions under the previously granted 12% reservation were no longer held valid. While the department had said that a revised timetable for the second admission round which was scheduled to take place on June 10 would be declared soon, it is yet to come up with an announcement in this regard.

Meanwhile, students have been writing to the department urging the authorities to restart admission procedure as soon as possible. Junior colleges in Mumbai usually start their new academic year in August. However with the current delay, colleges are now stressed about completing the syllabus after the year begins.