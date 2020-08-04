FYJC admissions: 65K students get their forms verified in 2 days

mumbai

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:08 IST

Around 65,000 students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) got their forms verified on the online portal for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions while more than 2 lakh students could successfully register themselves until Monday evening, two days since the portal was launched on August 1.

This year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown, the entire admission process is online. After students submit the part 1 of their admission forms, these forms have to be verified online either by their respective schools or the guidance centres appointed by the education department.

While students said that the overall process of registration and form filling was smooth, some reported issues with the payment gateway. “We could fill the form in 15 minutes but it took almost an entire day to make the payment. The gateway would show failed payment attempts again and again. This is one thing that needs to be fixed,” said a parent of a student who has registered on the portal.

An official from the education department said the payment issue only existed for a brief period on the first day and has been resolved since. “Parents should wait in case the gateway shows failed payment. If an excess amount is deducted, the payment gateway would reverse the amount to the account within 3 working days,” a notice put up on the admission website stated.

The education department is yet to put up a schedule for filling part 2 of the form, which consists of students’ marks and college preferences.

KC College offers seat to juice seller’s daughter

Asma Salim Shaikh, whose father sells lime juice near Azad Maidan and who had cleared her Class 10 exam with 40% marks, has been promised a seat in Churchgate’s KC College. Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College, said, “We are very proud of Asma’s achievement and have offered to take her in our college through the management quota. We have helped such needy students even in the past and it is good to see their happiness after getting to be in the college. She will complete the due process of online admission and would then be allotted a seat.”

On Monday, Congress leader Milind Deora, who had earlier shared Asma’s achievement on his Twitter handle, congratulated her for being assured a seat at KC college. “Delighted that Asma has secured the option to study at Mumbai’s prestigious KC College”, he tweeted.

Asma said she would fill up the online form for FYJC admissions and put KC College as her preference. “I want to pursue Arts and I am happy that such a big college is willing to take me,” she said.