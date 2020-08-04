e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / FYJC admissions: 65K students get their forms verified in 2 days

FYJC admissions: 65K students get their forms verified in 2 days

mumbai Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:08 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Around 65,000 students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) got their forms verified on the online portal for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions while more than 2 lakh students could successfully register themselves until Monday evening, two days since the portal was launched on August 1.

This year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown, the entire admission process is online. After students submit the part 1 of their admission forms, these forms have to be verified online either by their respective schools or the guidance centres appointed by the education department.

While students said that the overall process of registration and form filling was smooth, some reported issues with the payment gateway. “We could fill the form in 15 minutes but it took almost an entire day to make the payment. The gateway would show failed payment attempts again and again. This is one thing that needs to be fixed,” said a parent of a student who has registered on the portal.

An official from the education department said the payment issue only existed for a brief period on the first day and has been resolved since. “Parents should wait in case the gateway shows failed payment. If an excess amount is deducted, the payment gateway would reverse the amount to the account within 3 working days,” a notice put up on the admission website stated.

The education department is yet to put up a schedule for filling part 2 of the form, which consists of students’ marks and college preferences.

KC College offers seat to juice seller’s daughter

Asma Salim Shaikh, whose father sells lime juice near Azad Maidan and who had cleared her Class 10 exam with 40% marks, has been promised a seat in Churchgate’s KC College. Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College, said, “We are very proud of Asma’s achievement and have offered to take her in our college through the management quota. We have helped such needy students even in the past and it is good to see their happiness after getting to be in the college. She will complete the due process of online admission and would then be allotted a seat.”

On Monday, Congress leader Milind Deora, who had earlier shared Asma’s achievement on his Twitter handle, congratulated her for being assured a seat at KC college. “Delighted that Asma has secured the option to study at Mumbai’s prestigious KC College”, he tweeted.

Asma said she would fill up the online form for FYJC admissions and put KC College as her preference. “I want to pursue Arts and I am happy that such a big college is willing to take me,” she said.

top news
Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
No compromise on territorial integrity, says India in 5th round of military talks with China
No compromise on territorial integrity, says India in 5th round of military talks with China
In Ayodhya, another priest tests Covid-19 positive, head priest says he’s worried
In Ayodhya, another priest tests Covid-19 positive, head priest says he’s worried
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Curfew in J-K’s Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
Curfew in J-K’s Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
Donald Trump says TikTok must sell US operations by September 15 or close
Donald Trump says TikTok must sell US operations by September 15 or close
Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment
Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In