FYJC aspirants can fill college preference forms from tomorrow

FYJC aspirants can fill college preference forms from tomorrow

mumbai Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:46 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Students applying to first-year junior colleges (FYJC) can start filling Part 2 of the forms, which consists of their college preferences, from Wednesday, August 12.

The state education department declared the admission schedule for FYJC on Monday. As per the schedule, admissions under management, in-house and minority quotas will be held between August 12 and 22. The first merit list would be declared on August 30.

Until Monday, around 2.50 lakh students registered for admissions in colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), while 1.84 lakh students got their forms verified.

The education department earlier asked students who did not lock Part 1 of their admission forms to do so at the earliest. Similarly, many students, whose forms are pending for verification at schools or guidance centres, are asked to revise the forms as per requirements.

“Several students of ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) have entered their total marks out of 600, which is not the mandate. As per the government resolution dated June 29, 2019, they are supposed to enter total marks out of 700 or their best-of-five scores. Students can convert their scores on the website itself. Similarly, for CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) students, marks of five subjects are to be considered, and students who have entered marks out of 600 need to resend their scores,” stated the circular.

Students who confirm their admission under the various quotas or the merit lists will be out of the admission process. Similarly, students who are allotted the college of their first preference, have to take admission for the college. If they fail to do so, they will have to wait for special rounds.

Meanwhile, Pune-based think tank SYSCOM urged the education department to take action against aided junior colleges which are charging more than the government-approved fees.

“Some colleges are charging 10 times the permissible fees and parents have no idea that they are being cheated. The government should act against such colleges,” said Vaishali Bafna from SYSCOM.

Schedule

August 12-22: Filling of Part 2 of admission forms, quota admissions

August 23: Display of provisional general merit list

August 30, 3pm: First merit list to be declared

August 31-September 3: Online confirmation of admission to round 1

