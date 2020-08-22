e-paper
Ganesh Chaturthi: Arti performed at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.

mumbai Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:29 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today.
The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today.
         

‘Arti’ was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today.

However, the festival this year will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to Covid-19.

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.

