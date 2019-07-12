Give preference to city’s idol makers: Mumbai’s Ganesh mandals tell BMC

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella organisation of Ganesh mandals in the city, has urged the civic body to give preference to local ‘murtikars’ or sculptors while granting permission or space to sell idols in the city.

The Samiti approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after it noticed that at the end of Ganeshotsav, several unsold idols are abandoned on footpaths and streets. “Many sellers that you see during the festival are not actual sculptors. They purchase the idols from other parts of the state to be resold. At the end of the festival, they abandon the unsold ones,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president of BSGSS.

“It does not look good to see the idol of a deity disposed of on the footpaths. Moreover, this also clutters public spaces,” he said.

“Many murtikars have approached me, complaining that they are not given space because of construction work. If the same spot cannot be provided, then alternative arrangements should be made for all those sellers who have been in the profession for years,” said Dahibavkar.

He said they have requested that space be provided at civic schools or under flyovers to avoid footpaths from being cluttered.

The committee had earlier approached state authorities seeking rebate on colours used to paint clay idols and assistance to idol makers in sourcing shadu clay from Rajasthan.

Last month, the civic body issued a notice asking Ganpati mandals in the city seeking permission to set up pandals to apply online from June 15. Murtikars, who want to use footpaths to make and sell idols, also need to obtain permission from the civic body.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 14:59 IST