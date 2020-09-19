GRP arrests 40-year-old bag-snatcher from Kolhapur

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:46 IST

The crime branch of the Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the cybercrime officers arrested a 40-year-old bag-snatcher and recovered jewellery worth ₹2 lakh from his procession.

According to GRP officers, the accused, Bajirao Maruti Khatkar, was wanted from December 2019. However, he evaded arrest and fled to Kolhapur when train services were shut due to the lockdown.

Assistant inspector Hemraj Sathe from unit 2 of GRP crime branch said, Khatkar had, on December 27, 2019, stole a bag kept on the baggage shelf in a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound train for Thane. The commuter, who alighted the train at Mulund station, reported the incident to GRP. The commuter said she had jewellery worth ₹2 lakh and a mobile phone in the bag.

“We tried to track down the accused with the help of CCTV at Mulund station, but had not been able to identify him,” said Sathe.

During lockdown, when the officers got in touch with informers who said most of the petty criminals had fled to their villages as local trains were shut.

“With the help of the cybercrime police officers, we were able to get the call data record of the commuter’s mobile phone and noticed that several calls had been made to people in Kolhapur. We tracked the phone’s last location to Kolhapur,” added Sathe.

On Friday, GRP officers reached Kolhapur and arrested Khatkar.

“Khatkar was going to return to Mumbai once local train services resumed. We recovered the victim’s jewellery and mobile phone from Khatkar and are now verifying whether he was involved in other bag lifting cases as well,” said Sathe.