GRP returns stolen goods worth ₹2.13 crore to local train commuters in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:28 IST

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has returned goods worth ₹21,359,310 which were stolen from commuters travelling on local trains across Mumbai.

GRP commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar said that when he took charge in May 2019, around 14,566 cases of theft in trains were solved but the stolen goods which were recovered had not been returned. “The officers had recovered the stolen booty from the accused but had not returned it to their rightful owners due to glitches such as wrong address or delay in claiming the property from the magistrate courts etc,” said Sengaonkar.

He then instructed all GRP units to speed up the process to find addresses of victims and to return their property. The order saw GRP units swing into action to trace addresses.

Between April to September this year, GRP officers have returned 787 grams of gold, six laptops, 1,067 mobile phones and ₹1,547,000 in cash.

“According to the instructions, during lockdown many people have lost their jobs and hence they could use the money or gold that we have under our possession,” said Bhaskar Pawar, inspector, Borivli GRP. Pawar said with the help of social media they have tracked down addresses of commuters who stay in other states as well as people who have shifted since their property was stolen.

GRP officers said till August, 4,018 cases were pending. “But we have tracked down addresses of 3,518 victims and will return their property by September 30. We will ensure that we return property of the remaining 500 cases soon,” said a GRP officer.