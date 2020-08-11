e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / GST superintendent loses ₹1.91 lakh to KYC fraud

GST superintendent loses ₹1.91 lakh to KYC fraud

mumbai Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:16 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

A superintendent with the Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in Mumbai was duped of ₹1.91 lakh by a fraudster posing as a bank employee on Sunday.

The fraudster asked him to update the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedure.

The complainant, Srikumar Prasad, 50, was asked to download a ‘quick support’ application on his phone and to fill his bank credit/debit card details. He then lost ₹1.91 lakh in seven transactions.

Prasad, a resident of Antop Hill area received a message from an unknown number around 9:30am on Sunday stating that his bank KYC is pending. “While explaining the entire KYC process the fraudster asked Prasad to download an application, ‘Quick support’ and to fill his credit and debit card details in it. Prasad then shared the one time password with the accused and later ₹1.91 lakh were debited from his account,” added police.

After three to four transactions Prasad received a call from his bank alerting him about the fraud. But, by then he had lost ₹1.91 lakh, said a police officer. He then approached the Antop Hill police station and a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal code and IT Act for cheating. “We have been continuously appealing to the citizens to never share their confidential banking details with anyone who claims to be a bank employee. The KYC update is not permitted on the phone and even bank employees are not permitted to ask any personal details related to a bank account”, said a police officer.

top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
‘No formal inquiry into Galwan Valley clash’: Government denies report
‘No formal inquiry into Galwan Valley clash’: Government denies report
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Industrial production declines by 16.6 per cent in June: Govt data
Industrial production declines by 16.6 per cent in June: Govt data
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In