Home / Mumbai News / Guard arrested for molesting minor at Wadala

Guard arrested for molesting minor at Wadala

mumbai Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:47 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Antop Hill police arrested a 55-year-old security guard on Friday, for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl while she was playing in a garden at CGS Colony, Antop Hill, Wadala.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday around 1.30pm when the survivor was playing alone in the garden. “She was sitting under an iron shed when the accused molested her,” said a police officer. The minor told her mother about the incident, following which she lodged a complaint at Antop Hill police station.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against the security guard, Sikandar Akbar Khan, under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and arrested him.

