HC grants temporary bail to 65-year-old murder convict in view of Covid-19

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:04 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) last week granted temporary bail to a murder convict on the grounds that he is 65 years of age and hence is at risk of contracting Covid-19 infection.

The bench of justice SS Shinde and justice Surendra Tavade refused to grant regular bail to Sitaram Kamble, however, it took note of the fact that Kamble was 65 years of age and thus was “very vulnerable if he is infected with coronavirus”.

“In such a condition, the applicant can be released on temporary bail for limited period,” said the bench while granting temporary bail to the Ratnagiri resident.

Ratnagiri sessions court has in November 2014 convicted Kamble for murdering his neighbour on February 1, 2013 over an affair between the convict’s son and the wife of the deceased. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

He had moved HC seeking regular bail during pendency of his appeal against the conviction. It was argued on his behalf that the conviction under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was not sustainable in law, as the convict had inflicted a single blow of scythe in a fit of rage. His lawyer, advocate Payoshi Roy, also pointed out that this showed that since the convict had no intention to cause death of the deceased, at best, it could be a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attracting maximum punishment, and urged the court to release him on bail during pendency of his appeal, as he has already served seven years jail term.

Additional public prosecutor FR Shaikh opposed the plea by pointing out that there are three eye witnesses to the incident and the trial court has rightly appreciated the evidence and recorded conviction for murder as the convict had inflicted a fatal blow with a deadly weapon on chest of the deceased.

HC refused to consider the plea for regular bail on the grounds that it can be done only after scrutinising entire evidence on record. The bench, however, granted Kamble temporary bail till December 31, 2020. He has been ordered to surrender to concerned prison on Jan 1, 2021.