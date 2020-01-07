HC raps NMMC, seeks affidavit on status of mangroves

mumbai

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 01:21 IST

The Bombay high (HC) court on Monday rapped the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for its lackadaisical attitude over saving mangroves. It also directed the corporation to file an affidavit on the status of the mangroves in the areas under its jurisdiction in the past five years.

Rapping NMMC, the court said, “Why don’t you [authorities] ensure that rules pertaining to mangroves are observed? Should petitions be filed to get you to become more sensitive towards the environment?”

The court, while referring to the Australian bush fires, told the corporation that if the mangroves were not saved, Navi Mumbai could also witness a similar crisis in the future.

“Look at the Australian bush fires. If mangroves are not saved we could have a similar situation here,” the court said.

HC also directed the petitioner, an environment group, to be more active in tracking the ongoing development projects in the city, to ensure that mangroves are not razed.

The division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and RI Chagla was hearing two public interest litigations (PIL) filed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Save Mangroves and Navi Mumbai Existence (SAMNE), through its advocate Mahesh Vishwakarma in 2013 and 2014.

The petitioner informed the bench that laws and rules pertaining to mangroves were being violated by the authorities. The petitioners further alleged that Navi Mumbai’s developing body, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco); the state revenue department and NMMC, in total disregard of HC’s 2005 directions, were permitting the razing of mangroves for several development projects.

The petitioners further pointed out that the authorities were not declaring coastal areas with dense mangrove cover as forest land, and had allowed the construction of NMMC headquarters on mangrove land.

In light of these submissions the petitioners had sought all the documents pertaining to the permissions granted for the razing of the mangroves and sought action against officials who are guilty of allowing the same.

The bench chided the authorities for becoming alert on the issue only after a litigation was filed and on the delay in addressing the issues raised by the petitioner.