e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / HC refuses to stay medical, dental examinations in Maharashtra

HC refuses to stay medical, dental examinations in Maharashtra

mumbai Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday refused to stay final-year examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses, starting from August 17 and August 25, respectively.

“We don’t think it is proper to stay the examinations,” said the bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Surendra Tavade. “There could be students, other than the petitioners, who are willing to appear for the physical examination and might have prepared for the same. It would not be proper to stay the examinations behind their back.”

The bench was hearing a petition filed by 24 students of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses from different districts of the state, challenging the decision of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to hold final-year examinations, requiring physical presence of students for both, practical and theory papers.

Their counsel, advocate Kuldeep Nikam, submitted that due to the unprecedented and alarming situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra, it would be difficult for the students to physically appear for the examinations.

He added that the petitioners and other students were not averse to appear for online examinations, as has been suggested by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Nikam also pointed out that on Thursday, two medical students tested positive for Covid-19.

“You are doctors. If you are not prepared to appear physically for these examinations, how will you treat patients in hospitals?” the judges asked.

It also clarified that if any of the petitioners do not appear for the examinations starting August 17 and August 25, and later the court finds that they were justified in refusing to appear for the physical examinations, it will order MUHS to hold separate examinations for them.

MUHS counsel, advocate Rajshekhar Govilkar, however, pointed out that all deemed universities in Maharashtra have already held their final-year examinations, and if postgraduate students do not appear for these examinations, they will not be able to apply for admission to super-speciality courses.

top news
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In