HC restrains state from closing Nashik shelter for distressed women

mumbai

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:02 IST

In a relief to a shelter run by an NGO in Nashik for women in distress, the Bombay high court (HC) has restrained the state from taking any coercive action against the home as it would cause inconvenience to the residents.

The NGO, which has been running the shelter from 2009 through funds provided by the Central and state governments under the Swadhar Greh scheme, approached the HC after the state issued them a notice in July asking them to close the shelter as it did not have an approval since 2019. The state refused to give approval to the shelter on the grounds that the NGO was not registered in the same district.

The Aurangabad and Nagpur benches of the HC on Wednesday passed similar orders restraining the state from taking coercive action against another 11 such shelters.

A division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice Riyaz Chagla, while hearing the petition filed by Meenakshi Mahila Vikas Mandal (MMVM), was informed by advocate Satish Talekar that the shelter home housed women in distress and had been functioning since 2009. The shelter was being run under the Swadhar Greh Scheme and was also recognised by the Central government.

Talekar further submitted that in 2018 the state government came out with a resolution wherein NGOs and private organisations would be allowed to run shelter homes only in those districts where they were registered. Based on this resolution, the approval of MMVM came to be cancelled in 2019 as the NGO was registered in Nanded whereas the shelter home was in Nashik. Talekar submitted that the NGO had filed a petition in the HC in 2019 but it was not heard. He said that as the state issued a notice of closure in July, there was an urgent need to restrain the government to take coercive action against it.

The petitioner’s lawyer also argued that the state did not have powers to order closure of the shelter by passing a resolution as the shelter had the approval of the Centre.

He also drew the attention of the bench to orders passed by the Aurangabad and Nagpur benches of the HC on Wednesday in identical petitions filed by 11 other NGOs wherein ad interim protection was granted and the state was restrained from taking coercive action against the shelters. In light of this, he sought similar reliefs.

After hearing the submissions, the bench observed that as the closure of the shelter would result in inconvenience to the existing residents and render them without a roof, the state should not take coercive action against MMVM. The bench also directed the state to file a reply justifying its decision to cancel the approval of the shelter and posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.