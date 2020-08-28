e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / HC seeks BMC’s explanation on suspending employee

HC seeks BMC’s explanation on suspending employee

mumbai Updated: Aug 28, 2020 00:41 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee who was suspended in April 2019 on the grounds that he had given statements as a witness in the industrial court without the permission of his superior has approached the Bombay high court (HC) seeking that his suspension order be quashed and action be taken against officials who issued the notice. The employee said his suspension was an act of vendetta for saying the truth, and hence the order should be set aside.

A division bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice Madhav Jamdar, while hearing the petition filed by Kiran Waghela, was informed by advocate Bhavesh Parmar that his client was an employee of BMC since 1995. In 2019, the industrial tribunal issued Waghela a witness summon and asked him to be present for the hearing of a case between the corporation and the employee union, filed in 2005.

Parmar submitted that though Waghela had to depose before the court on April 20, 2019, he sought an adjournment till April 23 which was granted. Waghela then prepared an affidavit which included the contents of his deposition and forwarded it to his superior on April 22 for approval. The superior acknowledged the receipt of the copy but did not reply to it. On April 23, the industrial tribunal found the corporation to be in the wrong based on the affidavit and passed orders. Later that day, Waghela’s superior issued a suspension order.

Referring to a 2015 Supreme Court judgement which states that an employee cannot be suspended for more than three months, Parmar submitted that his client approached the industrial court in June 2019 for reinstatement but his application has not been heard till date, hence he approached the HC. Parmar said that as Waghela was suspended for speaking the truth before the court, the action of his suspension was illegal and should be set aside. He also sought action against the officials who victimised Waghela for being truthful.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed BMC to file an affidavit explaining its stand and posted the matter for further hearing on September 15.

