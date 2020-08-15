e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / HC stays PG admissions at TISS

HC stays PG admissions at TISS

mumbai Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay HC on Thursday stayed admissions to post graduate courses at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The decision comes following a petition filed by some PG aspirants who alleged discrepancies in scores of some students who participated in the personal interview (PI) rounds to seek admission to a PG course at one of the four campuses of TISS. Students also alleged problems in allocation of seats of reserved categories to those from the general category. This matter will next be heard on August 18 and the institute has been asked to not continue admissions to PG courses till then.

top news
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers at Red Fort for I-Day security
NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers at Red Fort for I-Day security
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In