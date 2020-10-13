Healthcare facilities in Mumbai equipped with enough diesel to operate ventilators, ICUs in case of power outage: Civic corporation

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:42 IST

After power outage was reported across the city on Monday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directed all hospitals and jumbo Covid-19 facilities to use their power back up to operate ventilators and intensive care units (ICUs) for all patients.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, BMC said, “All the hospitals are equipped with alternate source of power, in case of power outage in the city, even though the frequency of such outages is low. As soon as the outage happened on Monday morning, all systems in municipal and private hospitals switched to alternate power supply to keep equipment such as ventilators, and intensive care units functional. BMC is cooperating with all private hospitals where needed and necessary,” the statement said.

The health facilities were also directed to contact transport garages of the solid waste management (SWM) department on Monday morning for adequate supply of diesel for the next eight hours.

According to a civic official, all private and municipal hospitals under the BMC’s jurisdiction are always prepared with a back-up power supply through high-power generators. “The SWD department always has enough diesel in storage for such emergencies. On Monday, after the city-wide outage, there was a surge in demand for diesel from many hospitals, and the SWM department at all 24 wards ensured swift supply of diesel to all the health facilities. Patient service in hospitals was not affected due to the outage.”

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed a power outage for over two hours on Monday morning. By afternoon, power was restored in several parts of the city in phases. However, in many areas, especially in the western and eastern suburbs, residents were without power for over eight hours. In some areas, the supply was cut again and was not restored till the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, the civic body has requested Mumbaiites to store enough water as the pressure of municipal water supply across the city will be low on Tuesday owing to the power outage.