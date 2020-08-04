e-paper
Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai causes landslide on Western Express Highway

Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai causes landslide on Western Express Highway

The Western Express Highway (WEH) is a major north- south arterial road, stretching from Dahisar to suburban Bandra in Mumbai.

mumbai Updated: Aug 04, 2020 10:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Mumbai
Landslide on WEH near Times of India building at Kandivali, Mumbai, Aug 4, 2020.
Landslide on WEH near Times of India building at Kandivali, Mumbai, Aug 4, 2020.(Satryabrata Tripathy / HT Photo )
         

Heavy overnight rain caused a landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali early Tuesday morning, affecting vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire control room official said.

“We received a call around 7 am informing us about the debris on Ali Yavar Jung Marg (also known as the Western Express Highway),” the official said.



Vehicular movement from the area towards south Mumbai was disrupted, affecting regular commuters and those involved in emergency services as authorities closed some portion of the road for clearing the debris, another official said.

A car was stuck in the debris and was later removed.

The south-bound traffic was diverted to another road, the fire control room official said, adding that work was on to remove the debris from the road.

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy showers since Monday night.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are likely to continue for next two days.

