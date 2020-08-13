e-paper
Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai; IMD predicts more showers

Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai; IMD predicts more showers

Some isolated places in Mumbai received heavy downpour in the range of 70 mm to 100 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

mumbai Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:29 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
Some isolated areas of Thane experienced very heavy rainfall of more than 120 mm, while the observatory at Matheran hill town in Raigad reported 161.4 mm rain during the same period, the IMD said.
Some isolated areas of Thane experienced very heavy rainfall of more than 120 mm, while the observatory at Matheran hill town in Raigad reported 161.4 mm rain during the same period, the IMD said.(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
         

Heavy to very heavy rains lashed isolated parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in the last 24 hours, the MeT department said on Thursday.

It predicted more showers in the Konkan region and some areas of central Maharashtra over the next one day.

Some isolated places in Mumbai received heavy downpour in the range of 70 mm to 100 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Besides, some isolated areas of Thane experienced very heavy rainfall of more than 120 mm, while the observatory at Matheran hill town in Raigad reported 161.4 mm rain during the same period, the IMD said.

“Mumbai recd isol hvy RF, 70-100 mm in last 24 hrs.

Thane as expected recd very hvy falls (>120 mm) at isol places. Rest was mod to hvy,” IMD Mumbai centre’s deputy director general K S Hosalikar tweeted.

“As per model guidance, there could be increase in RF over Konkan & Ghat areas of Madhya Mah in nxt 24 hrs.

Nandurbar Dhule possible intense spells,” he added.

According to the IMD, the Dahanu weather station in coastal Palghar reported 90.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the Thane Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 57.2 mm rain.

The Santacruz weather bureau, representative of Mumbais suburbs, recorded 42 mm downpour, while the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai reported 17.8 mm rainfall.

Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra received 25.5 mm rainfall and Parbhani district in Marathwada region saw 20 mm showers, the IMD said.

