e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

The weather station at Bhayander in Thane recorded 169 mm rainfall while the one at Mira Road reported 159 mm during the same period.

mumbai Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mumbai
Mumbai, India - Aug. 4, 2020:Water logging at Chunabhatti railway station due to heavy rain in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - Aug. 4, 2020:Water logging at Chunabhatti railway station due to heavy rain in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times)(Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
         

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, and the weather department has predicted more intense showers during the day in view of the thick cloud over the region.

The weather station at Dahanu in Palghar recorded 364 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai centre’s deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

Besides, the weather station at Bhayander in Thane recorded 169 mm rainfall while the one at Mira Road reported 159 mm during the same period, he said.

As per IMD’s website, Thane city, Dombivli and Kalyan areas, which are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), received more than 120 mm rainfall during the same period.

Mumbai city and suburbs like Bandra and Kurla received rainfall in the range of 30 mm to 70 mm in the last 12 hours.

“The cloud activity indicates that there would be one more intense rainfall day on Wednesday, Hosalikar tweeted.

On Tuesday also, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas witnessed heavy rains, causing water-logging in several low lying areas and disrupting rail and road traffic.

tags
top news
In pics: Clad in golden dhoti-kurta, PM performs Ram temple bhoomi pujan
In pics: Clad in golden dhoti-kurta, PM performs Ram temple bhoomi pujan
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
Accepted Bihar request for CBI probe into Sushant’s death, Centre to Supreme Court
Accepted Bihar request for CBI probe into Sushant’s death, Centre to Supreme Court
On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home
On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home
‘Some moments are destined’: Kapil Sibal, Tharoor tweet ahead of historic Ram temple ceremony
‘Some moments are destined’: Kapil Sibal, Tharoor tweet ahead of historic Ram temple ceremony
In pics: Fireworks, havan as India celebrates historic Ram mandir event
In pics: Fireworks, havan as India celebrates historic Ram mandir event
Ramcharitmanas, congratulatory messages: What BJP leaders said on Ayodhya bhoomi pujan
Ramcharitmanas, congratulatory messages: What BJP leaders said on Ayodhya bhoomi pujan
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In