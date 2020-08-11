e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Heavy rain likely at isolated places in Mumbai on Tuesday: IMD

Heavy rain likely at isolated places in Mumbai on Tuesday: IMD

mumbai Updated: Aug 11, 2020 01:04 IST
HT Correspondent
The city and suburbs can expect heavy rain across isolated areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as the weather bureau reiterated its yellow alert on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said frequent light to moderate showers with isolated heavy rain was expected due to active monsoon conditions under the influence of a low-pressure weather system over Bay of Bengal.

“It would lead to strengthening of the offshore trough, increase moisture incursions, and strong southwesterly winds leading to heavy rain,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

On Monday, south Mumbai recorded 4.4mm rain while no rain was recorded in the suburbs between 8.30am and 5.30pm. The maximum temperature crossed the 30 degrees Celsius mark almost after a week while the minimum temperature was 2 degree above normal.

