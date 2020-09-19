e-paper
Heavy rain warning for Mumbai, Thane; IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain warning for Mumbai, Thane; IMD issues yellow alert

On Saturday, more rain was recorded towards the suburbs than south Mumbai and heavy rain over some areas in northern suburbs.

mumbai Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:22 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
File photo: Mumbai rains.
File photo: Mumbai rains. (Hindustan Times/Kalpak Pathak)
         

The weather bureau on Sunday issued a ‘yellow alert’ - heavy rain warning across isolated areas - for Mumbai and Thane for Monday and Tuesday. The city and suburbs could expect rain with thundershowers on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“Enhanced rain activity is expected between September 19-22 for various areas in Maharashtra due to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal by Sunday. Under its impact, lower level westerly winds are likely to strengthen and its associated convergence is expected over the west coast,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

Active monsoon conditions were expected over Konkan and Goa, he added. “This could allow very heavy to extremely heavy rain across isolated areas of south Konkan in the coming days while moderate to heavy rain in isolated areas is expected across interior Maharashtra and parts of north Konkan,” said Hosalikar.

On Saturday, more rain was recorded towards the suburbs than south Mumbai and heavy rain over some areas in northern suburbs.

The Santacruz weather observatory recorded 12.4 mm rain while Colaba recorded 2 mm rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Maximum rain was recorded at Bhayander at 89 mm during the same time, followed by Mira Road at 46 mm. Malad recorded 29.4 mm while Bandra 13.4 mm.

Cloud cover with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers has been predicted for Sunday.

