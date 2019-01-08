Heritage body issues notice to CR for painting stones on UNESCO-listed CSMT building

The Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) issued a notice to the Central Railways (CR), saying they ignored conservation rules while restoring the UNESCO-listed heritage site Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building.

The committee said the CR has painted the 130-year-old building’s external façade — made of Porbander stone — with yellow paint as part of its restoration work. MHCC, an advisory body overseeing upkeep of heritage structures across Mumbai, has asked CR to stop and remove any paint already on the stone.

“When a heritage structure is restored, its stone façade needs to be cleaned with water, using a jet spray, as using paints would only increase the wear and tear,” said an MHCC official. “When it comes to a structure like CSMT , one cannot take chances.” The panel’s notice said CR did not discuss the nature or scope of restoration work, and asked CR authorities to first obtain the necessary permissions.

A CR spokesperson denied this allegation, and said the letter was not addressed to the right department. “The conservation was executed by a renowned heritage contractor under the supervision of railway engineers, and based on a consultant’s report,” said AK Jain, senior PRO, CR.

“Work on weathered or damaged stone carvings and other architectural details, are being strictly carried out with due cognisance of heritage norms,” Jain said.

Jain added the façade was not being painted; they were carrying out external cleaning of the vertical stone using ‘water jet of clean potable water’.

Pankaj Joshi, the director of Urban Design Research Institute (UDRI), explained the procedure to be followed for conservation of heritage structures: “Quite often a poultice pack is used to maintain and clean stains on fragile stones, but one cannot use acid or chemicals as it may lead to irreparable blistering. Stone requires to breathe, and if it is painted, it will block the moisture and cause breaks internally, leading to delamination and disintegration. In 99% of cases, the stones are not to be painted, if at all it is absolutely necessary as a protective layer, then a breathable alkoxy silane based material is used.”

The CSMT building, which houses the CR headquarters and platforms for suburban and long distance trains, is a grade-I heritage site, declared as a world heritage site by UNESCO in 2004. The structure was designed and built by British architect FW Stevens, at a cost of ₹16 lakh in 1878. In August, authorities said they were undertaking restoration costing ₹51 crore, which would include landscaping and restoration of the GM’s office, façade of the Old Annexe building and the compound wall of the structure.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 00:29 IST