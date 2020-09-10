Highest 24-hour spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:16 IST

Maharashtra and Mumbai on Wednesday recorded highest single-day spikes in Covid-19 cases with 23,816 and 2,227 fresh infections taking the state’s and city’s tally to 967,349 and 160,744. The state also reported 380 fatalities, including 55 deaths that were reconciled after an update on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) website.

The active cases in Maharashtra climbed to 252,734, while the state’s recovery rate touched 70.96% as 13,906 people recovered on Wednesday. The count of total recovered patients in the state stands at 686,462.

The state is nearing one million Covid-19 infections, and going by the daily trend of fresh cases, it is likely to surpass the mark in the next two to three days.

Mumbai, where the case curve had flattened in August, has witnessed a sudden surge in cases since the beginning of this month. Before Wednesday, the city had reported its highest 24-hour rise in infections of June 27, when 2,077 cases were reported.

Mumbai has reported 15,227 cases in just the first nine days of September as against 30,474 in entire August.

The city has reported an average of 1,691 cases every day so far September, while in August it had recorded an average of 983 daily cases.

Meanwhile, according to the state health department, there was duplication of cases in Mumbai’s tally owing to which 239 cases were removed on Wednesday. The city currently has 25,665 active cases and its toll stands at 7,985 with an addition of 43 deaths on Wednesday. The case fatality rate of the city is 4.9%, while the recovery rate is 79%.

The state, too, has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases over the past fortnight. In September so far, it has added 175,137 cases to it tally. State health department officials attribute the spike to relaxations in lockdown norms. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, expressed concern over the spread of the infection in rural and semi-urban areas. An official said the CM has directed district officials to increase hospital beds with oxygen supply.