Updated: Sep 29, 2020 08:24 IST

Over 50% of the total cases of Mumbaikars levied fine for not wearing a mask in public places in the last six months have been reported from at least five and five locations in western suburbs and southern parts of the city, respectively. These locations also include areas that are currently under coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hot spots.

Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri are located in the westerb suburbs and Churchgate, Colaba, Marine Drive, Charni Road, Malad Hill and Chowpatty are situated in south Mumbai.

On Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities had said that it had fined 14,207 Mumbaikars in the city since April for not wearing a mask and collected Rs 52.76 lakh as fines for violating the rule. Fines worth Rs 19 lakh were collected from 9,218 defaulters between September 13 and 26 alone.

The BMC had made it mandatory for Mumbaikars to wear a mask in public places since April 8.

Earlier, the civic body used to levy fines ranging between Rs 200 to 1,000 for not wearing a mask in public places.

However, the penalty amount was brought down to Rs 200 in early September.

According to the data, six hotspots, which had reported 36% of Mumbai’s total viral case load, had also reported 32% of Mumbaikars, who were penalised for not wearing a mask.

The list revealed that 1,084 cases of Mumbaikars did not wear a mask in Borivali, Kandivali (1,331), Jogeshwari West (891), Malad (551). Andheri West and Vile Parle East had reported 586 violations each. And, 237 cases of flouting of were recorded each in Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi.

In south Mumbai, Churchgate, Colaba, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had reported 771 cases each and 1,053 cases were recorded from Dongri and Marine Lines each.

While in Charni Road, Kalbadevi, Pydhonie 1,169 cases had reported each and another 724 cases were recorded from Grant Road, Malabar Hill and Chowpatty each.

These areas had reported 8,397 (59.1%) cases of the total 14,207 cases of Mumbaikars, who were fined by the BMC authorities for not wearing a mask.

Mulund had reported one of the lowest cases of similar violation at 120 cases, followed by Govandi, a former hotspot that has dense sum clusters (159), Parel (172), and Powai, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg with 226 cases each.

The BMC has been putting a lot of emphasis on wearing a mask in public places because of the unlocking of restrictions in a phased manner in a bid to revive economic activities in Mumbai that have been roiled by the viral outbreak.

The BMC has also asked 24 administrative civic wards in Mumbai to undertake an aggressive drive to levy fines against violators.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (AMC), BMC said, “We need to understand that the launch of a Covid-19 vaccine will take time. Under the circumstances, the best we can do is to comply with social distancing, wear a mask and maintain hygiene in a bid to prevent the spread of the contagion.”