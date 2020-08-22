e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / How Mumbai is worshipping Ganpati in the time of Covid

How Mumbai is worshipping Ganpati in the time of Covid

While some have made idols out of chocolates and other sweet dishes, others have used clay in order to celebrate the festival in the safest way.

mumbai Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:13 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for installation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival on Aug 22, 2020.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for installation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival on Aug 22, 2020.(PTI)
         

Mumbaiites have welcomed their favourite festival with many families making eco-friendly idols at home. They have also stuck to simple paper flower decorations instead of using fresh flowers.

While some have made idols out of chocolates and other sweet dishes, others have used clay in order to celebrate the festival in the safest way.

Sumeet Patil, a Dadar resident, created Ganpati idol from quilts. Patil, an art director by profession, said: “We usually forget about the unused stuff at home that can be utilized in a creative manner...I just took a month to convert my idea into reality.”

Baker Neha Divekar, whose son was stuck in Paris due to the pandemic, decided to celebrate the festival for the first time by installing Ganpati idol at home after his return home in June. “I knew that I wanted to install the idol but at the same time I was sure that I was not going to leave home to buy an idol. This is why I decided to attend an online class to learn to make an eco-friendly Ganpati so that the idol can be immersed at home itself. No guests have been invited..,” she said.

Pranali Sahasrabudhe, a professor and a Vile Parle-East resident, said, “I have been installing eco-friendly Ganpati at home for four years now, but this is the first time that I have not used any decoration material that needed to be bought. So much so that all my flowers are made from papers available at home so that I don’t have to enter a market place to buy them. Moreover, I have even asked my extended family to remain at home and have assured them to video call during the aarti.”

tags
top news
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Mumbai Police gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi; tightens security across city
Mumbai Police gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi; tightens security across city
How Mumbai is worshipping Ganpati in the time of Covid
How Mumbai is worshipping Ganpati in the time of Covid
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Do an Afridi & come out of retirement: Ex-India opener to Raina
Do an Afridi & come out of retirement: Ex-India opener to Raina
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In