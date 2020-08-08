e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / How urban planner’s Spain trip gave Mumbai 1st traffic signal with female figures

How urban planner’s Spain trip gave Mumbai 1st traffic signal with female figures

mumbai Updated: Aug 08, 2020 01:56 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

It was in 2019, on her trip to Madrid in Spain, that Vijayshree Pednekar, a 34-year-old Mumbai-based urban planner and architect, saw women figures or female silhouettes on traffic signals. “I was astonished. I thought it might be a small gesture, but a bold statement,” said Pednekar.

Already associated with various projects being implemented by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pednekar worked on this one too, and months later, Mumbai became the first city in the country to adopt these figures at a signal in Dadar.

Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra’s tourism minister, took to Twitter to announce the change.

He said, “@mybmcwardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea – the signals now have women too.” On Friday, United Nations Women also acknowledged the important step.

Pednekar, co-founder of The Urban Project and a resident of Prabhadevi, said that Thackeray and the G/N ward office (includes Dadar) instinctively took to the idea. “In a way, the sign also represents women ‘crossing the limits’ and entering the public space. Women are no more confined to their houses,” said Pednekar.

In the past, The Urban Project was associated with BMC’s project to introducing women-friendly sanitation facilities at the Gateway of India. It has also worked with the Right To Pee campaign, to prepare guidelines for women-friendly sanitation spaces.

“Cities need both macro and micro initiatives that ensure safer access to sanitation and public spaces, not only for women but also transgenders and the differently-abled,” she said.

The traffic signal initiative is part of the ‘Cultural Spine’ project by the BMC, which aims to give a face-lift to the entire stretch from Mahim to Prabhadevi.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner from G/North ward, said, “We have been involving young urban planners and architects, and have been taking their suggestions to improve public spaces in the ward.”

top news
Vande Bharat Mission flight with 190 on board skids off runway, breaks into 2
Vande Bharat Mission flight with 190 on board skids off runway, breaks into 2
Covid-19: Sample collection for Delhi’s second sero-surveillance ends
Covid-19: Sample collection for Delhi’s second sero-surveillance ends
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In