Hurdles cleared for six flyovers on Ghodbunder Road in Thane

After the city got two foot overbridges at Rmall and Tatwadnyan Vidyapeth on Tuesday, there are plans to have six new ones on Ghodbunder Road.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has said it would approve the six foot overbridges in a month.

The work on the six foot overbridges was stalled last month as the MMRDA claimed that the foot overbridges were creating obstruction for the Metro 4 line (Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali) on the Ghodbunder Road.

Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, said, “The Ghodbunder foot overbridges are no longer obstructing our metro line. So, we do not have any problem with the corporation going ahead with the construction work.”

Darade said that the MMRDA will give the TMC a written approval soon.

He said, “We have given them in-principle, an approval two days ago and soon will give them a written approval.”

The budget for the Waghbil and Brahmand flyovers is around Rs10 crore, while the budget estimate of the remaining four flyovers is not yet ready.

The TMC had floated the tender for two foot overbridges at Brahmand and Waghbil.

The designing of the four other foot overbridges at Kasarvadavli, Bhayander Pada, Ovala and Gaimukh is however, yet to begin.

The MMRDA had claimed that the corporation should not start the work on the six foot overbridges until the plan for the metro line is ready.

This stalled the work of the six foot overbridges for six months.

A civic official requesting anonymity, said, “We have changed the design of Brahmand and Waghbil foot overbridges. We will plan the four footbridges keeping in mind the alignment of the metro line.”

“We have submitted the new designs to the MMRDA officials who have agreed to give approval to the six foot overbridges in a month,” the official said.

Around four lakh people live along Ghodbunder Road. The demand for foot overbridges along this road is almost a decade old.

In 2011, 10 foot overbridges were proposed along Ghodbunder Road and Eastern Express Highway jointly by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Thane Municipal Corporation.

The MSRDC was supposed to construct four and the TMC six bridges.

However in 2015, the MSRDC asked the municipal corporation to construct all the 10 FOBs along the two highways.