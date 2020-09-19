ICICI Bank scam accused Deepak Kochhar tests positive for Covid-19; court allows plea to shift to private hospital

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:48 IST

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Saturday permitted Deepak Kochhar, husband of former managing director of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, to be treated either at Apollo Hospital or Medanta Hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Kochhar tested positive for the virus while in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the ICICI Bank scam, following which he was taken to AIIMS Hospital. While his custody ended on Saturday, he could not be produced before the court.

His lawyer moved an application before the special court to shift him either to Apollo Hospital or Medanta Hospital in Delhi. The lawyers claimed that ED’s decision to shift him from AIIMS Hospital to NCI Jhajjar was illegal and that the decision was taken without informing the court.

ED denied the allegations and said while ED admitted Kochchar to AIIMS, the decision to shift him was taken by AIIMS authorities. The probing agency also asked the court to decide on Kochchar’s plea.

The court, after hearing both sides, allowed the plea and directed Kochchar to submit his medical reports to ED office every day. Further, ED has been asked to place a guard for Kochhar, the cost of which would be borne by Kochhar.

Kochchar was arrested by ED on September 7 in connection with money laundering allegations linked to ICICI Bank scam and was subsequently remanded in ED custody by PMLA court the next day.

ED took up the probe into money laundering after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case of corruption against the Kochhars in 2017 following allegations that ICIC Bank had sanctioned credit facility of around ₹3,250 crores to various entities in violation of the rules. It was alleged that the couple received kickbacks for sanctioning the credits.