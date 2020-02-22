IIT-B students involved in seditious activities, alleges anonymous social media group

mumbai

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:52 IST

Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has received complaints from anonymous social media group, Dalit Positive Movement, about alleged ‘seditious’ activities conducted by a students’

group called IIT Bombay for Justice.

In a letter to the institute’s director on Friday, the group alleged that students associated with IIT Bombay for Justice have been participating in separatist and seditious activities, and sought immediate and expeditious action against these students. A copy of the letter is with Hindustan Times.

Incidentally, the IIT Bombay for Justice forum, which consists of both students and faculty members, has been at the forefront of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) on campus.

“We have requested the institute administration to investigate the persons involved in the group and take immediate action against them,” said Dalit Positive Movement.

It said that a copy of the complaint has also been sent to the assistant commissioner of police (law and order).

Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-B, said the institute did not appreciate the involvement of outsiders in its process, adding that he had not received any complaints.

“Certain anonymous and pseudo-anonymous social media handles attempted to sully the reputation of the electioneering process by targeting certain candidates and even institute officials. Such social media posts and tweets are not only false but also malicious. IIT-Bombay finds the involvement of such outsiders unnecessary, unjustified and completely avoidable,” said Chaudhuri.

Meanwhile, an oversight committee is in the process of looking into social media handles that interfered in the student body election process last week.

Two social media groups, including Dalit Positive Movement, had raised questions about two student candidates for their alleged involvement in the anti-CAA protests.