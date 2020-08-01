IIT-B team first from India to win car design award in UK contest

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:09 IST

The Formula student team of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) became the first Indian team to win an engineering design competition when it won the best-designed car award at the Formula Student (FSUK), a student engineering competition held in the United Kingdom .

On Monday, the IIT-B racing team announced that its car E-12 had won multiple awards at FSUK, which saw 73 teams participate from around the world. The IIT-B racing team came first in the design category, third in the electronic vehicle category (domestic and internation), and fourth overall at FSUK.

The IIT-B racing team is a consortium of over 80 members, who aim to conceive, design and fabricate a formula-style race car through innovation to compete in different Formula student events such as FSUK and Formula Bharat. This year, FSUK was held online between July 22 and 26, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our car E-12 is the 12th version of the team which has been made in conjunction with industry giants such as NRB Bearings and Mahle. The car has a tubular steel chassis with carbon fibre body panels. It is a rear-view drive design and the car produces 800 Nm of torque and weighs 230 kgs. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in 2.9 sec,” said Asit Karmakar, assistant team manager.

“While static events such as design, cost and manufacturing, business and Formula student artificial intelligence (FS-AI) were conducted as usual, the traditional dynamic events did not take place owing to the lack of a live event. In turn, the ‘acceleration’ and ‘skid-pad’ events were replaced by lap-time simulations that used a multi-body dynamics model and recreations of the courses used at Silverstone [the venue]. Secondly, online multiplayer competitive simulation races in Assetto Corsa tested the skills of its drivers, which mirrors the current popularity of e-sports racing,” said Karmakar.

“We look forward to competing in FSUK 2021 at Silverstone next year, where our sights will be fixated on a podium finish, which would better the current result achieved by us,” Aditya Shah, head of marketing.