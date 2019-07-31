IIT-Bombay guards to stand outside classrooms to shoo away cows

mumbai

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 00:19 IST

Two days after a video of a cow entering a classroom at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) went viral, the institute has deployed guards outside classrooms, as a stop-gap arrangement to shoo away stray cattle.

The idea is to avoid any more cases of stray cattle entering the classrooms and laboratories until the institute comes up with a more workable solution.

“For the time being, the director of the institute has requested the IIT-B security officer to place three guards on duty round-the-clock for shooing the cattle away from the academic area, without harming any of the animals,” said a spokesperson for the institute.

A special committee was also constituted in the past to tackle the human-animal conflict that has been going on campus at present. This committee is also in touch with the civic body as well as animal experts to find a permanent solution to the problem.

IIT-B students said that stray cattle, as well as dogs entering classrooms and laboratories, are a common sight, especially during monsoon. “A similar committee was constituted some years ago, which led to the construction of a gaushala inside the campus. However, the cattle still wander off and find their way to the academic and residential buildings,” said a student, on condition of anonymity.

A few weeks ago, another incident brought to light the serious issue of stray animals on campus after a CCTV camera captured two bulls raging towards an unaware student and trampling him. The student had to be admitted to a hospital with abdominal injuries.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 00:19 IST