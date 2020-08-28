IIT-Bombay’s new app to scan documents, read aloud contents using artificial intelligence

mumbai

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 02:28 IST

Two final-year BTech students from Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay’s (IIT-B) department of civil engineering have developed a free-of-cost mobile application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to scan documents and read them aloud to the user.

The AIR Scanner app offers document scanner features such as scanning, organising and sharing documents. What sets it apart from the existing document scanners is the AI-enabled reading assistant which understands words in a page.

The students, Rohit Kumar Chaudhary and Kavin Agrawal, were inspired to create the application after the Centre banned several commonly-used Chinese apps.

“The AI reading assistant has two significant features— a dictionary and a narrator,” said Chaudhary.

With a single tap on word boxes, the user gets its full-fledged meaning including examples, synonyms, pronunciation and translation in over 40 languages. Users can also import e-books and newspaper snippets and have the mobile application read it aloud to them.

“Currently the app supports only English language for assisted reading. But soon we will be rolling out an update that will support Hindi and other local languages,” said Chaudhary.

The developers are mulling filing a patent for the technology. Meanwhile, the institute claimed that the application would give stiff competition to existing document scanning applications.

“In the times of Covid-19 pandemic, along with the online education and work-from-home model, it can prove to be of great help,” said the institute in a statement.