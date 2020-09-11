e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / IIT-Bombay to groom startups and innovators in a post-Covid world

IIT-Bombay to groom startups and innovators in a post-Covid world

mumbai Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:03 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
         

On Tuesday, the Central government’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched a scheme to promote innovations in the fields of healthcare, education, medical technology and work from home, to prepare for a world after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) along with three other agencies have been chosen to implement the scheme.

The Central government has called for applications from innovators and startups under the Scheme for Accelerating Startups around Post Covid Technology Opportunities (SASACT) to develop or re-purpose technologies, tools, systems, solutions to respond to the post-Covid-19 scenario.

“Following the Covid-19 pandemic, a new normal has been created in the country. Many technology opportunities are arising out of this new normal. In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, we are looking for companies that have established their product but want to go back to the drawing board and rejig their solution to meet these new requirements,” said Ajay Garg, senior director at MeitY.

A fund worth ₹9.6 crore has been set aside under SASACT.

“The scheme is looking to groom startups based on Information and communications technology, hardware or software in the specific context of a post-Covid-19 world, for example, solutions on home-based healthcare, online tools, education technology, among others,” said Poyni Bhatt, chief executive officer, SINE.

An eligible startup can avail maximum support up to ₹40 lakh for the proposed technology product or solutions. A total of 40-50 proposals will be supported under the scheme, said a statement by the MeitY.

top news
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In