IMD issues orange alert: Mumbai likely to get heavy rain till Monday

mumbai

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:37 IST

The city is likely to witness active monsoon conditions throughout the rest of the month, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) extended rainfall forecast, released on Thursday. The weather bureau also issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, for Sunday and Monday. A yellow alert (heavy rain across isolated areas) has been issued for Friday and Saturday. The city can expect gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph occasionally on Friday and Saturday, said IMD.

“The extended rainfall forecast indicates a positive anomaly for Maharashtra over the next two weeks till the end of August, with rainfall activity expected to continue, especially along the Konkan coast, which is expected to be active with moderate to heavy showers,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

The formation of a low pressure weather system over northwest Bay of Bengal, off north Odisha and West Bengal, is likely to persist and become more organised over the next two to three days paving the way for fairly widespread rainfall for the Konkan coast, ghat areas and central Maharashtra, said a bulletin issued by IMD.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the suburbs and south Mumbai only recorded light showers despite the yellow alert issued earlier by IMD. The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs, recorded 5.6mm rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm Thursday while Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 2.2mm rain during the same period.

For the second consecutive day, more rain was recorded in the northwestern suburbs, eastern suburbs and parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Over the nine hour period, maximum rain was recorded at Dombivli (19.5mm), followed by Mumbra (17.6mm), Mira Road (15mm), Thane (14.3mm), Bandra (13.8mm), Navi Mumbai (13.4mm), Powai (13mm), Malad (10.8mm), Dahisar (10.5mm), and Bhandup (10.2mm). Along the Konkan coast, maximum rain was recorded on Thursday, between 8.30am and 5.30pm, at Mahabaleshwar (77.8mm).

IMD classifies 15.6-64.4mm as moderate rain while 64.5-115.5mm rain is heavy.

Over the past 24 hours (8.30 am Wednesday to 8.30 am Thursday), Mumbai suburbs recorded 42mm of rain while 17.8mm was recorded in south Mumbai. Maximum rain was recorded in Mulund (78.6mm) and Borivli (77.4mm) while isolated areas in Palghar (Jawahar, Vikramgad, Talasari) recorded 110-120mm rain. Matheran recorded 161.4mm while Mahabaleshwar recorded 135.5mm rain during this period.

IMD also released a cumulative dataset of maximum rain recorded across weather stations in Konkan for the season so far. With 4,290mm rain, Gaganbawda in Kolhapur has witnessed maximum rainfall followed by Malvan (4,004mm) and Sawantwadi (3,508mm) in Sindhudurg district. Mumbai suburbs recorded 2,609mm while south Mumbai has recorded 2495mm rain.