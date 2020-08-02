IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai till Thursday

mumbai

After sunny conditions on Sunday and no rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the city is likely to witness a week-long spell of intense rain from Monday onwards.

The regional weather bureau issued an orange alert till Thursday with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain on Monday and Thursday and extremely heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. A red alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarters in Delhi issued a red alert (extremely heavy rain warning) for the entire Konkan coast for Tuesday. Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are also likely to receive heavy showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather bureau said owing to the strengthening of monsoon currents under the influence of a low pressure weather system developing over north Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, two major weather factors would enhance rain activity over the Konkan coast, including Mumbai and interior Maharashtra.

“Factors such as the east-west wind convergence and shifting off the monsoon trough over the southern portions of the west coast becoming more active are likely to strengthen westerly to southwesterly winds drawing moisture from the sea and paving the way for intense rain spells,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Independent meteorologists said the city could expect around 500-550mm rain over the next four days. The average August rain for the city is 585mm.

“Rain activity is expected to pick up from Monday afternoon and intensify between Tuesday and Thursday. One of these days, either on Wednesday or Thursday, is likely to see more than 200mm rainfall (extreme rains),” said professor Sridhar Balasubramanian, department of mechanical engineering and IDP Climate Studies, Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

IMD’s orange alert would not be enough for the disaster preparedness considering the forecast, said Akshay Deoras, independent meteorologist and PhD researcher at the University of Reading, the United Kingdom.

“The entire Konkan coast, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, needs to be put on the highest alert level between Monday and Wednesday. The offshore trough is set to intensify under the influence of this season’s first monsoon depression over Bay of Bengal. As a result, MMR will witness heavy rain, daily rainfall exceeding 100-150 mm, on Monday and Tuesday,” said Deoras.

“Water logging and disruptions such as rain water entering houses and damage to weak structures is expected during this period. Those living in low-lying areas need to take necessary precautions.”