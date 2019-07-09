In Maharashtra poll position, Aaditya Thackeray is all set for tour to seek voters’ blessings

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray is set to undertake a state-wide tour to seek the “blessings” of voters, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections slated to be held in October.

The tour, which is likely to start later this month, is planned at a time when speculations around Aaditya contesting the assembly elections are growing.

According to Shiv Sena insiders, the tour ‘Jan Ashirwad Daura’ plans to project Thackeray as the GenNext leader.

“This tour will establish Aaditya as a leader and help the party grow its base among the young voters,” said a Yuva Sena functionary, on condition of anonymity.

In the coming months, Aaditya is expected to play a bigger role in deciding the party’s policy, especially on matters related to youth and urban issues.

Party insiders said Aaditya is likely to contest from Worli or the Sewri constituency in Mumbai .

“The Sena has a strong presence in both these constituencies, so it will not be difficult for him [Aaditya] to get elected,” said a close aide of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Aaditya is also likely to join the government if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Sena returns to power. “Both his parents want to ensure that his political career takes off early unlike that of his father, Uddhav, who was not keen to join politics till 2002,” said a top Sena functionary, who did not wish to be named.

In the last few days, Aaditya has been seen at several events across the city. He took up issues related to the internal marks system of the state secondary certificate board (SSC) students, met Jain community leaders and was also credited with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to make BEST travel cheaper for commuters.

Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai, who partly fuelled the buzz of Aaditya contesting the election said: “He brings a fresh take to politics and also to our (Shiv Sena’s) brand of politics. He has successfully proven himself and people connect with him.”

Political commentators are divided over Aaditya’s capabilities to take on the leadership role in the government.

Political analyst Prakash Bal said dynasty politics is the way in India. “Has he not risen through the ranks of the Sena? No. As it happened with Uddhav Thackeray, he was handed over the leadership role by Bal Thackeray, the same is happening with Aaditya, he said.”

Pratap Asbe, a Mumbai-based political analyst said, “He [Aaditya] could be made the deputy chief minister, it could be the party’s decision to stop infighting within Sena top rank. Experience in power politics comes with time.”

